Ganzhou, southern China’s historic mineral hub, has become a strategic focal point as U.S.–China tensions rise. Once crucial for the Communist Party’s survival, the region’s tungsten now gives Beijing significant geopolitical leverage.

China’s export controls on tungsten, vital for defense and manufacturing, have rattled global markets, doubling prices. While a temporary truce was reached with the U.S., restrictions remain in place and could be reimposed quickly. China’s dominance in tungsten strengthens its negotiating power amid rising national security concerns, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

Ganzhou’s historical significance—linked to the Long March and early party struggles—reinforces Beijing’s approach to controlling critical resources. Yet, despite industrial growth, locals see little economic benefit. Many hope improved U.S.–China relations could eventually stabilize both trade and the region’s future prosperity.

