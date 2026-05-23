Missing Virgin River actor Stewart McLean found dead

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Actor Stewart McLean, known for his role in the TV show Virgin River, has been confirmed dead after investigators discovered his remains in Lions Bay, British Columbia, Canada, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), News.Az reports, citing CBC.

He was 45 years old.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Squamish said McLean was reported missing on May 18.

A day later, authorities issued a press release expressing serious concern for his health and well-being after he was last seen at his residence in Lions Bay on May 15.

In a separate press release issued on May 21, the RCMP announced that the ongoing missing persons investigation had been transferred to the homicide unit.

“Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation,” the statement said, “and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was victim of homicide.”

Authorities added that investigators were working closely with IHIT and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) to advance the case. Police also appealed to the public for any information that could assist with the investigation.

McLean—who was often credited as Stew McLean—had been working steadily as an actor since 2015, most recently guest starring as a barfly on Virgin River. The 45-year-old had also appeared on Arrow, Supernatural and The Irrational. He was a producer as well, working on the TV series CLOUD Van-Demic! and Please Look Away Vol. 2.

After news that the investigation had turned from a missing person case to homicide, his agency Lucas Talent Inc. shared a tribute to McLean.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved client, Stew McLean,” Jodi Caplan from his agency wrote on Facebook May 22. “I was fortunate to have worked with Stew for more than 10 years.”

“He was always such a pleasure to deal with,” she added, “dedicated, professional, eager, and endlessly funny!”

Caplan also shared that “many casting directors have reached out to share their condolences with Stew’s family and with our agency” with all them saying “what a truly great guy he was, and how deeply he will be missed.”

News.Az