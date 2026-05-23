Thousands evacuated in Southern California over exploding tank threat

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Tens of thousands of residents in a Southern California suburb were ordered to flee their homes on Friday as emergency crews fought to prevent a failing aerospace chemical tank from leaking or exploding.



The crisis unfolded in Garden Grove, a city about 30 miles south of Los Angeles, where a malfunctioning industrial tank loaded with up to 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate began showing extreme signs of instability. The highly flammable, volatile chemical—used widely in the aerospace industry—poses a severe double threat: a catastrophic explosion that could trigger a chain reaction with neighboring tanks, or a massive spill that would release toxic, respiratory-damaging vapors into the air, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

To keep personnel out of harm's way, firefighters deployed unmanned mechanical devices to douse the structure with a constant water curtain, helping to temporarily stabilize its temperature.

Orange County fire officials established a strict evacuation zone affecting roughly 40,000 local residents, opening three emergency shelters across Garden Grove, Anaheim, and Cypress. Despite the urgent warnings, local police noted that about 15% of residents in the danger zone initially refused to leave their properties.

Health authorities warned that prolonged exposure to the chemical's vapors could cause severe respiratory issues, though air quality monitoring teams have not yet detected any toxic leaks in the surrounding atmosphere. Experts from across the country have been brought in to brainstorm a solution before the tank suffers a total structural failure.

News.Az