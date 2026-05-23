Israeli military: Hostile aircraft ‘infiltrate’ northern Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air attack sirens blared across northern Israel on Saturday following what the military described as an "infiltration of a hostile aircraft" near the Lebanese border.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the incoming aircraft were detected over the city of Kiryat Shmona and the coastal border area of Rosh HaNikra. The incident has put regional defense systems on high alert amid ongoing cross-border tensions, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Residents in the affected areas have been warned to seek shelter as military personnel track the assets.

No immediate damage or casualties have been reported, and the situation remains fluid as the military assesses whether the aircraft were intercepted or crashed.

News.Az