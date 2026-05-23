Israel breaks quiet in eastern Lebanon with five midnight strikes - VIDEO
Israeli warplanes launched five consecutive airstrikes in eastern Lebanon near the Syrian border just before midnight on Friday, shattering a weeks-long period of relative calm in the area.
The late-night bombardment targeted the Nabi Sreij area on the outskirts of the town of Brital. The region had not seen military action since a ceasefire took effect on April 17, News.Az reports, citing TOI.
🇱🇧🇮🇱 Footage of the reported airstrike on the town of Brital, Bekaa region in Lebanon just now https://t.co/HrUXyvWkaF pic.twitter.com/3b6d40INaD
🇱🇧🇮🇱 Footage of the reported airstrike on the town of Brital, Bekaa region in Lebanon just now https://t.co/HrUXyvWkaF pic.twitter.com/3b6d40INaD— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 22, 2026
The strikes followed urgent evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military for two separate areas in southern Lebanon.
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The sudden escalation along the strategic border corridor marks a significant flare-up, though there are no immediate details on casualties or the specific targets intended in the operation.
By Aysel Mammadzada