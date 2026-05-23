Tension at sea as armed guards fend off boat near Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commercial products tanker successfully fended off a suspicious approach by a small boat off the coast of Yemen on Saturday after the ship’s onboard private security team stood ground.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center reported that the tanker was sailing roughly 200 nautical miles west of the Yemeni island of Socotra when a small craft carrying five people rapidly closed in, getting as close as 100 meters, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Realizing the potential threat, the vessel's armed security team immediately deployed onto the deck. Upon seeing the armed guards, the incoming craft abruptly altered its course and fled the scene. No shots were reported fired, and both the crew and the cargo are safe.

The tense encounter marks the second security incident in the area in less than 24 hours. On Friday, the UKMTO flagged another suspicious maritime event involving a tanker just 98 nautical miles north of Socotra, signaling heightened risks for commercial shipping corridors in the region.

News.Az