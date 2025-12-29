Focus on technology and green transition

Authorities said the tariff cuts will prioritize key components and advanced materials that underpin technological self-reliance, alongside products linked to renewable energy, environmental protection and medical use. By easing costs for targeted imports, policymakers aim to support higher-value manufacturing and innovation, while stabilizing input prices for Chinese industries integrated into global value chains.

Beijing also plans to refine tariff headings and national subcategories next year, adding new classifications for emerging products such as intelligent bionic robots and bio-aviation kerosene. Officials said these adjustments are designed to improve customs management and better reflect fast-evolving industrial sectors, providing clearer rules for traders and investors.

China will continue to apply preferential tariff rates agreed in trade accords with 34 partner economies in 2026. In parallel, zero-tariff treatment will remain in place for all tariff lines covering 43 least developed countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing. The approach underscores China’s dual-track trade policy—supporting development while selectively opening its market—an agenda of interest to export-oriented economies like Türkiye.