Azerbaijan promotes tourism potential in China

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) organized a series of seminars in the Chinese cities of Jinan, Shijiazhuang, and Taiyuan in December to highlight the country’s tourism opportunities, according to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The seminars, held in cooperation with China Travel Group (CTG), were attended by more than 300 representatives of China’s tourism industry, News.Az reports, citing Report.

During the events, presentations were delivered to strengthen tourism cooperation between China and Azerbaijan. Participants were introduced to tourism products tailored to the Chinese market, as well as to Azerbaijan’s cultural and historical heritage and key travel routes.

From January to November 2025, 60,636 Chinese citizens visited Azerbaijan, which is 43.1% higher than in the same period last year.

