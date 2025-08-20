China to showcase advanced weapons at major military parade marking WWII end

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will stage a large-scale military parade in central Beijing next month to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The event will showcase newly developed Chinese weaponry being revealed publicly for the first time, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hundreds of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers as well as ground forces with the latest military equipment, will be featured in the parade, Chinese military officials said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The military parade and “joint armament formations… will be organised in a manner reflecting their functions in real combat”, and will include air, land and sea combat groups.

“The military parade will feature new fourth-generation equipment as the core, including advanced tanks, carrier-based aircraft and fighter jets, organised into operational modules to demonstrate Chinese military’s system-based combat capability,” China’s state-affiliated Global Times media outlet reported.

“All the weaponry and equipment on display in this military parade are domestically produced active-duty main battle equipment. This event showcases a concentrated display of the new generation of weaponry and equipment of the Chinese military,” the Global Times added.

