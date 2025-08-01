News.az
Tag:
Military Parade
Sharif’s Baku visit: $2 billion investment and defence cooperation top agenda
13 Nov 2025-08:41
Military parade marking fifth anniversary of Victory in Patriotic War
-VIDEO
09 Nov 2025-10:51
President Aliyev shares social media post on Baku parade
08 Nov 2025-16:39
Kaira naval kamikaze drone debuted at Baku military parade
08 Nov 2025-15:59
Pakistani PM: The speed of reconstruction in the liberated areas is truly phenomena
08 Nov 2025-14:54
Having won the war, Azerbaijan now wins in peace, says presidential aide
08 Nov 2025-14:18
Erdoğan: Karabakh's liberation is a pride for both Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world
08 Nov 2025-14:13
Azerbaijan holds military parade on Victory Day - LIVE
08 Nov 2025-13:21
President Aliyev, Slovak official discuss stronger EU, NATO ties
07 Nov 2025-14:34
Azerbaijan gears up for grand Victory Day parade – VIDEO
06 Nov 2025-12:58
