China to start construction of tire factory in Azerbaijan

There are plans to begin construction of a tire factory in Azerbaijan in early 2020, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev told reporters on the sidelines of Azerbaijani-Chinese business forum, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the construction of the plant will be carried out by a well-known company China National Electric Engineering Co. (CNEEC).

"The new plant is planned to be constructed on the territory of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. A feasibility study for the construction is currently under development. The document will be ready by the end of this year," the minister said.

CNEEC is considered one of the largest companies in the world in engineering and construction.

News.Az

