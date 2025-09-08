China to unveil new version of AI safety governance framework

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will unveil an updated version of its artificial intelligence (AI) safety governance framework during a weeklong cyberspace security promotion campaign slated to take place from Sept. 15 to 21, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

An opening ceremony and a series of main events, including a high-level forum on cyberspace security technologies and an expo showcasing related products and services, will be held in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Twelve sub-forums will spotlight themes ranging from cyber defense collaboration and government system security to AI safety, personal data protection and data compliance.

Gao Lin, an official of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, said that talent fairs and innovation competitions will also be held to connect cybersecurity professionals, technologies and investment resources.

News.Az