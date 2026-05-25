Cruz Azul stun Pumas to clinch Liga MX Clausura title

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cruz Azul claimed the Liga MX Clausura title on Sunday after a dramatic 2-1 late victory over Pumas UNAM in an all-Mexico City final, securing the club’s 10th Mexican league championship, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

After a goalless first leg on Thursday, Cruz Azul completed the turnaround with an away win in the return match at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, where Rodolfo Rotondi scored a stoppage-time winner.

Pumas opened the scoring around the half-hour mark when Paraguayan forward Robert Morales reacted fastest to a series of rebounds inside the penalty area, finishing from the edge of the box.

Cruz Azul equalised in the 53rd minute through an own goal by Rubén Duarte, following a dangerous run from Rotondi. The midfielder then became the decisive figure late in the match, cutting inside the box and firing past the goalkeeper two minutes into stoppage time to seal the title.

Pumas ended the match with 10 players after Uriel Antuna was sent off in added time following a VAR review.

The championship completed a remarkable turnaround under interim coach Joel Huiqui, a former Cruz Azul defender who took charge shortly before the playoffs and guided the team through a successful postseason run.

News.Az