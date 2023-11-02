China, Türkiye sign memorandum on translation, publication of classics

+ ↺ − 16 px

China and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the translation and publication of classics on Thursday, in an effort to give fresh impetus to cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Wang Gang, vice head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Nadir Alpaslan, deputy minister of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, on behalf of the two countries, signed on the MoU, according to a press release issued after their meeting.

This is a manifestation of the joint efforts of experts in culture and publication from both sides to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations, the press release said.

According to the MoU, China and Türkiye have agreed to support the translation and publication of their classic and important works, which builds a bridge of dialogue between the Chinese and Turkish people with their classic works, so as to promote mutual learning between the two civilizations and inject cultural impetus into the development of the China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relationship.

News.Az