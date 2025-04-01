Yandex metrika counter

China unveils historic lunar sample exhibition in Beijing

  • World
  • Share
China unveils historic lunar sample exhibition in Beijing
Photo: Fox News

For the first time, lunar samples collected from the Moon's near and far sides are put on display together at an exhibition that opened Tuesday in Beijing, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The exhibition at the National Museum of China is themed around China's lunar exploration program over two decades and jointly hosted by the museum and the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The samples were collected by China's Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 missions.

The exhibition also displays hundreds of valuable artifacts as well as pictures and documents related to China's lunar exploration program that was officially approved in 2004.

According to the organizers, the exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of the country's lunar exploration efforts, highlighting its historical background, development, major achievements and future goals.

The exhibition will run for two months.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      