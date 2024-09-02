China unveils world's largest offshore wind turbine

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's coastal region of Hainan, the country's southernmost province bordering the South China Sea, has unveiled the world's largest single-capacity offshore wind turbine, the MySE 18.X-20 MW.

The 20 MW turbine, developed by wind turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy, was installed on August 28, News.Az reports citing foreign media Mingyang’s turbine has been carefully designed to thrive in medium-to-high wind speeds and built to withstand the fury of typhoons. Interestingly, it has the ability to withstand strong winds of 79.8 m/s.With a flexible power rating range from 18. X to 20 MW, this facility is a powerhouse of renewable energy.The unit has a modular, lightweight design. This massive nacelle houses the turbine’s generator, gearbox, and other critical components.Interestingly, the turbine has a rotor diameter spanning from 260 to 292 meters (853 to 958 feet). Reportedly, this covers “a maximum swept area equivalent to nine soccer fields.”Moreover, the turbine can generate 80 million kWh annually at an average wind speed of 8.5 m/s.Every year, this turbine will help to protect the environment by reducing 66,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide gas emissions and help power 96,000 households.The turbine’s modular, lightweight design is optimized for efficient transportation, installation, and operation. Reportedly, the massive turbine is also suited for deep ocean placement.It is designed to withstand the harshest of conditions.

News.Az