China urges NATO to cease interference in Asia-Pacific

Beijing on Wednesday urged NATO correct its wrong perceptions on China and stop interfering in Asia-Pacific affairs.

“The Chinese side urges NATO to abandon Cold War mentality, correct its wrong perceptions on China, stop interfering in Asia-Pacific affairs, and do more to contribute to global peace and stability, rather than the opposite,” the Chinese mission to the EU said in a statement News.Az reports.As for the ongoing war in Ukraine, the mission affirmed China’s position as open.“We have always been committed to pursuing political settlement and promoting talks for peace. Not long ago, China, Brazil and other Global South countries set up the “Friends for Peace” Group on the Ukraine crisis in the United Nations as part of their efforts to accumulate conditions and create an atmosphere for a ceasefire, an end to hostilities and the resumption of peace talks,” it noted.

