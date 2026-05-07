Azerbaijan and Mongolia explore ways to expand judicial collaboration

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On May 7, Farhad Abdullayev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court, met with a visiting Mongolian delegation led by Jargalsaikhan Banzragch, Mongolia’s Prosecutor General.

During the meeting, Abdullayev noted that the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mongolia is built on mutual trust and understanding, providing a strong foundation for strengthening bilateral relations across all sectors, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Chairman provided detailed information on the ongoing judicial-legal reforms and innovations in Azerbaijan, the activities and decision-making procedures of the Constitutional Court, and several of its key legal stances.

Banzragch praised bilateral relations between the two countries and the current level of cooperation, voicing his confidence that these ties would continue to strengthen.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of expanding mutual experience-sharing in the judicial-legal sphere and noted the significance of implementing joint initiatives to further deepen cooperation in this direction.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on the development prospects of bilateral relations and other matters of mutual interest, followed by a tour of the Constitutional Court building for the visiting guests.

News.Az