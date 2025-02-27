China urges US to halt copper tariff probe, warns of negative impact

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's commerce ministry on Thursday urged the United States to halt its tariff probe into copper imports as soon as possible, vowing to resolutely oppose it if U.S. goes ahead with the action, News.A z reports, citing Reuters .

The potential U.S. move will undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system and disrupt stability of global supply chains, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a regular press conference.

News.Az