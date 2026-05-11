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China, US arrest five in joint drug trafficking investigation

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China, US arrest five in joint drug trafficking investigation
Photo: Reuters

Authorities in China and the United States have arrested five suspects in a coordinated cross-border drug smuggling investigation.

The operation involved simultaneous enforcement actions in both countries and resulted in the seizure of an unspecified quantity of illicit drugs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Those arrested include two Chinese nationals and three US nationals, with authorities targeting what they described as a transnational drug trafficking network operating across jurisdictions.

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The joint operation reflects ongoing law enforcement cooperation between Beijing and Washington in tackling narcotics trafficking, despite broader geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the type of drugs seized or the identities of the suspects. Investigations are ongoing.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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