China, US, UAE conduct first joint crackdown on cross-border telecom fraud

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Police authorities from China, the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have recently carried out their first joint international law enforcement operation, targeting telecom and online fraud in Dubai, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Sunday.

In the operation, police dismantled nine fraud dens and captured 276 suspects, the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Investigations showed that the fraud rings lured victims into fake romantic relationships through social media platforms, gained their trust and then tricked them into investing in so-called high-return cryptocurrency projects, resulting in financial losses.

According to a ministry official, the joint operation represents a major achievement in Chinese police efforts to advance international law enforcement cooperation.

"Chinese police will continue to deepen pragmatic cooperation with more countries, carry out joint crackdowns, thoroughly dismantle telecom fraud dens, and make every effort to apprehend suspects involved in such crimes to effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of people in all countries," the official said.

News.Az