China’s vehicle sales, exports set to slow in 2026

China’s vehicle market is expected to cool in 2026 as domestic demand weakens and external uncertainties linger, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.

Overall vehicle sales are forecast to grow just 1% this year, down from 9.4% in 2025. Growth for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids is set to slow to 15.2% from last year’s 28.2%, while exports are likely to rise only 4.3% after a stronger-than-expected 21.1% increase in 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CAAM cited factors including consumer concerns over income and job security, stricter rules on zero-mileage used cars, and geopolitical and trade tensions. Chinese automakers’ push to localize production could also limit export growth.

