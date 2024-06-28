Chine’s BYD produces first EVs at its Uzbekistan factory

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 27, China's BYD announced that the first batch of mass-produced new energy vehicles at its Uzbekistan factory – Song Plus DM-i Champion Edition – officially rolled off the production line.

At the same time, BYD signed a green transportation cooperation initiative with the Uzbek government to jointly promote sustainable travel, News.Az reports citing CarNewsChina magazine.The BYD Uzbekistan plant is located in the Jizzakh Region, a joint venture established in September 2023 between BYD and Uzbekistan’s state-controlled automobile group Uzavtosanoat JSC (UzAuto Motors). The plant manufactures both pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. More specifically, the first phase aims to manufacture two plug-in hybrid models, namely the BYD Song Plus DM-i Champion Edition (see spec here) and Destroyer 05 Champion Edition (see spec here). The annual production capacity in the first phase is expected to reach 50,000 vehicles to meet the sales demand in the Central Asian market.Furthermore, the second phase will also have a production capacity of 50,000 vehicles and after the completion of the third phase, the production will reach 300,000 vehicles.It is worth mentioning that on January 25 this year, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev visited BYD’s headquarters in Shenzhen, and held a production launch ceremony for BYD’s Uzbekistan factory via video link with BYD President Wang Chuanfu, and jointly witnessed the production of the first car, the BYD Song Plus DM-i.

News.Az