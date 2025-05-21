Chinese actress Zhu Yuanyuan dies after cancer battle

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Chinese actor Xin Baiqing announced via obituary that his wife, actress Zhu Yuanyuan, passed away on May 17.

"During her nearly five-year battle with cancer, she had never been pessimistic or depressed. Instead, she had faced difficulties with firm resolve and confidence, and conveyed her love for life to everyone around her through laughter and warmth," reads the obituary, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.



According to media report, Zhu Yuanyuan, born on March 18, 1974, in Qingdao, Shandong Province, was a Chinese mainland actress and a first-class actress with the National Theatre of China. She graduated in 1997 from the Central Academy of Drama with a degree in acting. Her representative works include The Happy Life of Talkative Zhang Damin, Nine Daughters in My Family, A Little Red Flower, My Sister, and A Love For Separation.



She won the Best Actress Award at the 26th Golden Rooster Awards, the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 34th Golden Rooster Awards, and the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards.

News.Az