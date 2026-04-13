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5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska Peninsula

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5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska Peninsula
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An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted the Alaska Peninsula at 2014 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The earthquake epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 54.25 degrees north latitude and 162.40 degrees west longitude.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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