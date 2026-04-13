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Elon Musk says Soros Organization has taken over Hungary

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Elon Musk says Soros Organization has taken over Hungary
Source: Getty Images

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, commenting on Hungary’s parliamentary elections, said an organization linked to financier George Soros had taken power in the country.

“Soros Organization has taken over Hungary,” he wrote on X in response to comments by the financier’s son, Alex Soros, who said the Hungarian people had “taken back” their country, News.Az reports. 

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The opposition Tisza Party secured 138 of 199 seats in the Hungarian National Assembly (unicameral parliament) following the parliamentary elections on April 12.

George Soros is a US financier, investor and philanthropist, and the founder of the Open Society Foundations, known as the Soros Fund, established in 1979.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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