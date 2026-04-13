Iranian FM says US “maximalism” blocked progress at Islamabad talks
- 13 Apr 2026 10:14
- 13 Apr 2026 10:15
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- Politics
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that US “maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade” derailed what was “just inches away” from becoming the “Islamabad MoU”, as high-level talks between the two countries failed to produce a breakthrough after 21 hours of intensive negotiations.
“In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the US in good faith to end war,” the foreign minister wrote on social media, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.
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“But when just inches away from the ‘Islamabad MoU’, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.”
“Zero lessons earned,” he added, suggesting that Washington had learned nothing from decades of failed confrontations with Iran.
The Iranian diplomat concluded his post with a warning: “Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity.”
His remarks suggested that Iran had demonstrated flexibility and constructive engagement, but that Washington failed to reciprocate.