Chinese aircraft carrier group sails through Taiwan Strait
A Chinese aircraft carrier group, led by the Liaoning, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, as confirmed by Taiwan's Defense Minister, Wellington Koo."The Liaoning is passing through the Taiwan Strait now, sailing north along the west of the median line (of the passage) and we are closely monitoring it," Defense Minister Wellington Koo told journalists, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has ramped up military activity around the island in recent years to pressure Taipei into accepting its claims of sovereignty.
The Liaoning, China's oldest aircraft carrier, took part in Beijing's large-scale military drills around Taiwan last week.
Koo warned on Wednesday that an actual blockade of Taiwan would be an "act of war" and have a "very serious impact on the global economy."
China has two aircraft carriers in active service, and a third undergoing sea trials. The Liaoning has previously passed through the strait.
Beijing sent a record number of military aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, as well as warships to encircle Taiwan on October 14 in what Beijing said was a "stern warning to the separatist acts of 'Taiwan Independence' forces.”
It was in response to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's National Day speech on October 10 in which he vowed to "resist annexation," and insisted that Beijing and Taipei were not subordinate to each other.