Chinese Ambassador: U.S. tariff hikes violate WTO rules, undermine global trade order

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, has strongly condemned the United States’ recent decision to raise tariffs on its trading partners, including China and Azerbaijan, describing the move as a serious violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and a direct threat to the global economic order.

As reported by News.Az, Ambassador Lu Mei said: “The U.S. has imposed tariffs under various pretexts on all its trading partners, including China and Azerbaijan. This severely infringes upon the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system, and disrupts the global economic order by using tariffs as a weapon for maximum pressure.”

She accused Washington of pursuing a zero-sum policy marked by unilateralism, protectionism, and economic coercion. “This approach is neither reciprocal nor fair. It reflects an attempt to subvert the international economic and trade order, place U.S. interests above the common good, and promote hegemonic ambitions at the expense of global cooperation.”

Ambassador Lu Mei pointed to global concern over the consequences of these tariffs. She cited recent warnings from the WTO Director-General that escalating tariffs could shrink global trade volumes, and from the IMF Managing Director, who stated that these measures pose a serious risk to the global outlook. “For developing countries and those in the Global South, the impact will be especially severe — declining exports, currency devaluation, inflation, and fiscal instability,” she noted.

Domestic opposition is also mounting inside the U.S., she added. “Twelve U.S. states have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over its tariff policies, and dozens of economists have signed an Anti-Tariff Declaration criticizing the flawed and improvised formulas used to justify these actions.”

“History shows that protectionism does not strengthen domestic economies. Instead, it drives inflation, restricts consumer access, and ultimately makes American businesses and consumers pay the price,” Ambassador Lu emphasized.

She reaffirmed that China remains committed to building peace, promoting development, and defending international justice. “We will always stand on the side of multilateralism, fairness, and the shared interests of the global community.”

Highlighting China’s inclusive trade policy, Ambassador Lu noted that China offers zero-tariff treatment for 100% of tariff lines from all Least Developed Countries (LDCs) with diplomatic ties. “We are the first major developing country to implement such a policy. Our vast market is open to the world, and we welcome all countries to benefit from China’s growth.”

Addressing Azerbaijan–China relations, she underlined the strength of the strategic partnership: “Azerbaijan is a key member of the Global South, a firm supporter of multilateralism, and is actively working toward WTO accession. China is ready to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan, jointly uphold international fairness and justice, and promote a more stable and inclusive global trade environment.”

Ambassador Lu concluded by saying that China will continue to take decisive steps not only to safeguard its own rights but also to protect the interests of the wider international community — including small and medium-sized countries — in defense of global equity and justice.

News.Az