Chinese-built road upgrade project linking Senegal, Guinea-Bissau breaks ground

A groundbreaking ceremony for the improvement of a section of the Bissau-Dakar Road Corridors, built by a Chinese company, was held on Monday in Tanaff, a town in southern Senegal, News.az reports, citing CNN.

The Phase One of the Bissau-Dakar Road Corridors Improvement Project, which is undertaken by China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC), covers a total length of 26.4 kilometers, starting from Tanaff and extending to the border with Guinea-Bissau. The project includes rehabilitation of the roadbed and pavement, upgrading of drainage systems, and installation of traffic safety facilities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said the upgraded road would significantly facilitate travel for Senegalese citizens and further promote cross-border movement between Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

He noted that economic and commercial exchanges along the corridor are active, and improved road conditions would help ensure smoother circulation of goods.

The president also stressed that the project would improve access to healthcare services, as it would make it easier for residents to reach medical facilities in regions, such as Sedhiou and Ziguinchor.

Faye emphasized that improving transport conditions in southern Senegal and addressing long-standing issues of isolation are key to promoting balanced regional development and improving people's livelihoods.

Sun Haijun, deputy general manager of CHEC's West Africa regional branch, said that the company would advance construction in line with agreed standards and timelines to ensure high-quality implementation of the project and better serve local economic and social development.

News.Az