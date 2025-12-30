Chinese FM slams record US arms sales to Taiwan

China's foreign minister today condemned a record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, as Beijing carried out the second day of military drills around the island.

“In response to the continuous provocations by pro-independence forces in Taiwan and the large-scale US arms sales to Taiwan, we must resolutely oppose and strongly counter them,” Wang Yi said during an end-of-the-year diplomatic event in Beijing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He reiterated China’s aim for “complete reunification” with Taiwan.

The island — officially the Republic of China — has ruled itself since 1949, when the US Navy prevented the communists who had swept to power on the mainland from pursuing the former Kuomintang government onto Taiwan. All governments worldwide recognise Taiwan as Chinese territory, though a handful recognise Taipei, rather than Beijing, as the rightful government of China.

The package valued at more than $11 billion (£8.16bn), announced earlier this month by the US State Department, amounts to the largest-ever US arms sale to Taiwan.

It includes missiles, drones, artillery systems and military software.

President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on the island to buy more US military equipment, even suggesting Taiwan should spend up to 10 per cent of its GDP on defence.

China responded to the sale by launching two days of military drills around Taiwan on Monday.

The exercises are also largely seen as a rebuke to Sanae Takaichi, the new Japanese prime minister, who inflamed Beijing last month by implying Japan could militarily intervene over Taiwan.

“Japan, which launched the war of aggression against China, not only fails to deeply reflect on the numerous crimes it committed, but its current leaders also openly challenge China’s territorial sovereignty, the historical conclusions of World War II and the postwar international order,” Mr Wang said.

He said that China “must be highly vigilant against the resurgence of Japanese militarism.”