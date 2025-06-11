Chinese researchers develop world’s first AI-based fully automated chip design system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese scientists have unveiled the world’s first fully automated processor chip design system powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

With its designs comparable to the performance of human experts across multiple key metrics, the system represents a significant step toward fully automated chip design, potentially revolutionizing how chips are designed and manufactured, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.



The system named QiMeng jointly released by the Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Institute of Software of CAS, were recently published on arXiv.org, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Tuesday.



The QiMeng works like an automated architect and builder for computer chips. Instead of engineers manually designing every component, it uses AI to handle both the hardware and software aspects of chip creation.



Expected to transform the design paradigms for the hardware and software of processor chip, the system not only significantly reduces human involvement, enhances design efficiency and shortens development cycles, but also enables rapid, customized designs tailored to specific application scenarios – flexibly meeting the increasingly diverse demands of chip design, the Science and Technology Daily reported.



Processor chips are hailed as the “crown jewel” of modern science and technology, with their design processes being highly complex, precise, and requiring a very high level of expertise. Traditional processor chip design relies heavily on experienced expert teams, often involving hundreds of people and taking months or even years to complete, resulting in high costs and lengthy development cycles.



Meanwhile, with the development of emerging technologies such as AI, cloud computing and edge computing, market demands for specialized processor chips and their corresponding foundational software optimization are growing rapidly. However, the number of professionals engaged in the processor chip industry in China is severely insufficient to meet this increasing demand.



In response to these challenges, the QiMeng system leverages advanced AI technologies such as large models to realize automated CPU design. It can also automatically configure corresponding foundational software for the chip, including operating systems, compilers and high-performance kernel libraries, according to the report.

News.Az