Chinese vice premier stresses importance of wheat field management

Efforts should be focused on strengthening wheat field management to ensure the stable supply of agricultural products and provide strong support for a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation and research tour of central China's Henan Province from Tuesday to Wednesday.

During his tour, Liu visited the counties of Anyang and Neihuang, where he went to the crop fields and agricultural service centers to gain firsthand understanding of winter wheat seedling conditions, cold and drought prevention, and the supply of agricultural materials.

He stated that although the national winter wheat sowing area remains stable, seedling conditions in some regions are weak. He urged close monitoring of seedling conditions and soil moisture and effective prevention against cold waves and droughts.

He also visited vegetable planting bases and agricultural product wholesale markets to learn about the supply of "vegetable basket" products.

Liu stressed that the period around the Spring Festival is a peak consumption season for such products, calling for better price monitoring and information release for vegetables, fruits, meat, eggs, milk and aquatic products.

