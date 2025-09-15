Chinese vice premier urges U.S. to lift restrictions on China as soon as possible

Chinese vice premier urges U.S. to lift restrictions on China as soon as possible

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday urged the U.S. side to walk with China in the same direction, and lift the relevant restrictions on China as soon as possible, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

He made the remarks during economic and trade talks between the Chinese and U.S. delegations.

The vice premier also called on the U.S. side to take concrete actions to jointly safeguard the hard-won achievements of the talks, and continuously create a favorable atmosphere for the stability of China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

News.Az