Christchurch mosque shooter fails in bid to overturn guilty pleas

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Brenton Tarrant, the white supremacist responsible for the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks, has lost his legal attempt to withdraw his guilty pleas, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Tarrant, who is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of 51 people, had argued that his pleas were entered under duress. However, the Court of Appeal in New Zealand rejected these claims, maintaining that there was no evidence of a miscarriage of justice. This ruling solidifies the original 2020 sentencing, ensuring that the Australian national will remain imprisoned for the rest of his life for the country's deadliest mass shooting.

News.Az