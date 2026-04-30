Ukraine reacts to seized grain ship in Sweden

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials in Ukraine have welcomed Sweden’s seizure of a cargo ship suspected of transporting grain taken from Russian-occupied territories, calling it a significant step in efforts to combat illegal exports linked to the ongoing war.

The vessel, identified as the bulk carrier Caffa, was detained by Swedish authorities in the Baltic Sea near Trelleborg. Investigators believe the ship may have been involved in transporting grain originating from occupied areas, including Crimea. Reports also indicate that most of the crew are Russian nationals and that the vessel’s technical condition is poor, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Ukraine’s Presidential Office described the confiscation as a shift from temporary inspections toward more decisive enforcement measures. Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukraine’s presidential representative for sanctions policy, said the move sets an important precedent in tackling what Kyiv calls Russia’s “shadow fleet,” used to move goods from occupied territories into global markets.

He urged other countries to adopt similar actions, arguing that confiscation rather than simple detention changes the effectiveness of sanctions enforcement. Ukraine says it has been working to identify vessels, operators, and smuggling routes used in these operations, including practices such as disabling tracking systems and transferring cargo at sea.

The case comes amid broader tensions over the trade of grain allegedly taken from occupied Ukrainian territory. Ukraine has raised concerns about international buyers unknowingly or knowingly purchasing such goods.

In recent weeks, a diplomatic dispute also emerged between Ukraine and Israel after reports that grain suspected of being sourced from occupied areas was unloaded at the port of Haifa. The incident led to formal diplomatic protests from Kyiv and further scrutiny of supply chains linked to the conflict.

Ukraine says it will continue pushing for coordinated action at the EU, G7, and international levels to prevent the sale and transport of grain it considers illegally exported from occupied regions.

News.Az