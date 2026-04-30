Global rollout: YouTube enables picture-in-picture mode for Android, iOS users

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YouTube’s picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for Android and iOS is now being rolled out to users globally, including those who do not have a paid Premium subscription.

According to Team YouTube, the feature will gradually appear in more users’ accounts over the coming months, meaning it may take some time before it becomes widely available to everyone, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Once the feature is enabled for users, they will be able to shrink the YouTube video they are watching and continue viewing it even after exiting the app.

To activate picture-in-picture, users can simply swipe up or press the home button to close YouTube, after which the video will continue playing in a small floating window that can be moved around the screen.

The feature was first introduced on Android and iOS for YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States in 2018 and 2021 respectively, before later expanding to all users in the country. In its support documentation, Team YouTube stated that there will be no changes to the experience for users in the United States.

Globally, all users will gain access to picture-in-picture for long-form, non-music content on both Android and iOS devices. However, YouTube Premium subscribers will receive an additional benefit: they will be able to use picture-in-picture mode for both music and non-music content, unlike free users who are limited to non-music videos.

News.Az