Chronology of the Israel-Hamas, Israel-Hezbollah, and Israel-Iran conflicts over the past week

In recent days, tensions in the Middle East have escalated sharply, involving Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran, News.Az reports. Here are the key events that occurred from October 14 to 20, 2024, and their implications.

The Israeli military continued its operations in northern Gaza, targeting what it claims are reconstituted Hamas positions. The operations were accompanied by intense airstrikes, leading to significant civilian casualties. On October 20, an Israeli airstrike on the city of Beit Lahiya killed at least 73 Palestinians, with many more believed to be trapped under the rubble. The healthcare system in northern Gaza is on the verge of collapse due to the ongoing fighting. Despite Israeli authorities' claims that their strikes are aimed at militants, the humanitarian situation in the region continues to deteriorate.On October 13, a Hezbollah drone attack targeted an Israeli army base near Binyamina, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to 58 others. Israel responded with airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a supposed command center and intelligence headquarters in Beirut. Over the past week, Israeli forces have struck around 175 Hezbollah targets, yet this has not stopped the increased rocket attacks on northern Israel following Israel's retaliatory strikes.Relations between Israel and Iran have also intensified. On October 14, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with security advisors to discuss plans for an attack on Iran. Preparations for such a strike began three weeks ago, shortly after Iran's missile attack on Israel on October 15. The situation escalated further when a drone, allegedly launched by Hezbollah, targeted Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea, though the Prime Minister and his wife were not home at the time. Israel is seriously considering retaliatory actions against Iran, with Energy Minister Eli Cohen stating that no facility or person in Iran is "immune."The international community has not remained on the sidelines. The United States confirmed the deployment of a THAAD missile defense system and 100 American troops to operate it in Israel. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged Israel to limit its strikes in Lebanon, particularly around Beirut, citing an excessively high civilian toll. Despite international calls for restraint, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that the war is not over, though some Western leaders see the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a potential opportunity for a ceasefire.Thus, the region remains engulfed in conflict, with each new attack further escalating tensions. Despite diplomatic efforts, the worsening conflicts demand urgent action to prevent further escalation, or the situation risks developing into an even more destructive crisis that will affect not only the Middle East but also the international community as a whole.

