Knesset elects Netanyahu's lawyer as watchdog amid pressure claims

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A chaotic and highly controversial vote in Israel's Knesset has ended with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal lawyer, Michael Rabello, being elected as the nation's next state comptroller. The independent government watchdog role is vital to holding Israeli leadership accountable, making the appointment of a close Netanyahu ally a major flashpoint.

Rabello secured the position in a tight 61-57 vote, but the path to victory was marred by allegations of extreme pressure and intimidation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The secret-ballot election had to be completely halted and restarted after clashes erupted in the Knesset plenum. Reports from Yedioth Ahronoth and The Times of Israel reveal that Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party allegedly ordered its lawmakers to photograph or film their ballots. The goal was to prove they voted for Rabello and had not "betrayed" the Prime Minister.

During the chaos, footage reportedly circulated showing Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi filming his own vote, while another Likud lawmaker, Hanoch Milwidsky, took a selfie holding up his ballot displaying Rabello’s name.

Opposition leaders quickly condemned the tactics, accusing Likud of destroying the integrity of a democratic process. They announced plans to petition Israel's High Court of Justice to annul the election results, arguing that lawmakers were unlawfully forced to compromise the secrecy of their votes.

Rabello is scheduled to replace the current state comptroller, Matanyahu Englman, whose seven-year term concludes this summer.

News.Az