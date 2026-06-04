Italy to accept asylum seekers under new Netherlands deal

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Italy has reached an agreement with the Netherlands on taking back asylum seekers, Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink said Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Van den Brink signed a memorandum of understanding in Rome with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, paving the way for asylum seekers who travelled to the Netherlands via Italy to once again be returned to Italy, broadcaster NOS reported.

He added that both sides agreed that once the European Migration Pact enters into force on June 12, Italy will begin accepting the return of asylum seekers.

However, individuals who registered in the Netherlands before June 12 will not be subject to returns.

While the Migration Pact allows European Union member states to ease pressure on frontline countries such as Italy by either taking in asylum seekers or providing financial and other forms of assistance, Van den Brink said the Netherlands would opt for the latter approach.

The Netherlands and Italy also agreed to strengthen cooperation on the return of rejected asylum seekers to their countries of origin, as well as efforts to combat migrant smuggling.

News.Az