S. Korean zombie thriller “Colony” tops 4 million admissions

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The Korean film “Colony” continued its upward streak, drawing more than 4 million admissions since its release last month, data showed Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The star-studded blockbuster recorded 4,043,762 accumulated admissions as of Wednesday, adding 331,493 admissions from the previous day, according to data released by the Korean Film Council.

The milestone was reached on the 14th day since its release, marking the fastest pace for a film released in South Korea this year.

“Colony” is the latest zombie thriller from director Yeon Sang-ho, known for previous works including “Train to Busan” (2016). The film follows biotechnology professor Se-jeong (Jun Ji-hyun) and a group of survivors attempting to escape a building quarantined after a virus outbreak.

The cast also includes Koo Kyo-hwan as a lone researcher who controls zombies, as well as Ji Chang-wook and Kim Shin-rok, who portray survivors battling the infected, alongside Jun Ji-hyun.

Meanwhile, “Wild Sing,” a Korean comedy starring Gang Dong-won, recorded 160,760 admissions on Wednesday, ranking second at the box office, according to the data.

News.Az