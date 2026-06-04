French-Iranian author Marjane Satrapi dies at 56

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French-Iranian author and illustrator Marjane Satrapi, best known for the book and film “Persepolis”, has died, her family said on Thursday. She was 56, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

“Marjane Satrapi died of sadness a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life,” they said in a statement sent to AFP.

Satrapi was an outspoken critic of Iran’s theocratic regime, arrived in France in 1994 and gained French nationality in 2006.

In 2025, she refused the French legion d’honneur over the country’s “hypocrisy” in its dealings with Iran.

Her work "Persopolis" recounts the story of Satrapi’s early life in Tehran, struggling under the restrictions imposed by Iran’s Islamic leadership after the 1979 revolution, before she was sent to Europe by her parents to begin a life in exile.

News.Az