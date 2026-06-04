Nvidia turns to South Korea for AI chips and robotics partnership

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has arrived in South Korea for his second visit in seven months, launching a high-profile public relations blitz that includes an appearance on a popular TV talk show and throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a professional baseball game. While Huang has achieved celebrity status in the tech world, this deliberate charm offensive underscores South Korea's increasingly vital role in the global artificial intelligence landscape.

The country's tech giants, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, collectively control about 70% of the global market for the specialized memory chips required to power Nvidia's industry-leading AI hardware. Beyond component supply, South Korea's robust manufacturing sector and advanced robotics capabilities position it as an ideal testing ground for "physical AI"—the integration of artificial intelligence into robots, autonomous vehicles, and automated factory floors. Jensen Huang highlighted this synergy at the Computex trade show in Taipei, noting that Nvidia has significant room to collaborate with South Korea to help the manufacturing-heavy nation navigate its domestic labor constraints and population limits, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

South Korea has also emerged as a critical customer for Nvidia, particularly as ongoing U.S. trade friction severely restricts the semiconductor giant's ability to sell its most advanced AI chips to China.

Last October, Nvidia secured a major deal to supply over 260,000 top-tier AI processors to the South Korean government and major local corporations. With President Lee Jae Myung prioritizing AI investment to propel the nation into the world's top three AI superpowers, Huang’s itinerary balances public outreach with high-level business. Alongside his media appearances, the Nvidia chief is expected to hold key meetings with executives from major South Korean conglomerates—including SK Group, Hyundai Motor, LG Group, and Naver—to deepen tech manufacturing partnerships.

News.Az