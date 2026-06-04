Israel Katz threatens strikes on Beirut if Hezbollah violates ceasefire

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has warned that the military retains full "freedom of action"—with explicit backing from the United States—to launch strikes on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, if Hezbollah attacks Israeli territory or communities. The aggressive stance highlights the fragility of the recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

According to a formal statement from Katz, the Israeli military will not be withdrawing immediately. At this stage, forces will continue both fire and ground operations, remaining positioned within the established security zone in Lebanon up to the designated "yellow line," which includes the strategic Beaufort area, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Katz emphasized that operations to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure on the ground will persist, and displaced populations will not yet return to the area. The defense minister made it clear that Israel expects absolute compliance with the truce, framing any future military action in Beirut as a direct, U.S.-supported response to potential cross-border fire.

News.Az