Cipla Q2 US sales beat expectations; Stock recovers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Drugmaker Cipla Ltd. reported better-than-expected US sales for Q2, helping its stock rebound after a dip earlier in the day.

Cipla’s US sales totaled $233 million in the September quarter, largely flat from last year but above analyst forecasts, which had predicted a drop between 3% and 12%. Sequentially, sales were slightly higher than the previous quarter’s $226 million, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Analysts’ projections had varied: Motilal Oswal expected a 12% decline to $220 million, while Kotak estimated a 3% sequential drop to $220 million.

Quarterly highlights:

Net profit: ₹1,351 crore, up 3.8% YoY, matching CNBC-TV18 estimates.

Revenue: ₹7,589 crore, up 7.6% YoY, beating expectations of ₹7,370 crore.

EBITDA: ₹1,894 crore, flat YoY, in line with forecasts.

EBITDA margin: 25%, slightly down from 26.7% last year.

Regional performance:

India formulations: ₹3,146 crore, up 7% YoY.

One Africa business: $134 million, up 5% YoY.

Emerging Markets & Europe: $110 million, up 15% YoY, marking the highest quarterly revenue in this segment.

Looking ahead, Cipla plans to launch four major respiratory products, including the generic Advair, and three peptide assets, including Liraglutide, in FY26. Investors will also watch price erosion of Revlimid generics and the Indore facility reinspection timeline.

Shares of Cipla closed 0.3% higher at ₹1,586, up 5% in the past month.

News.Az