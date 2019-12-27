Citizens of Ukraine, China, Kyrgyzstan among Bek Air plane passengers that crashed in Kazakhstan

Citizens of Ukraine, China, and Kyrgyzstan were inside the Bek Air plane that crashed on Dec 27 in Almaty, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said, according to AKI press.

93 passengers and 5 crew members were on board.

Two citizens of Ukraine, one citizen of Kyrgyzstan, and one citizen of China were inside the plane. The rest of the people on board were Kazakh citizens, the statement said.

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was aboard of the plane, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said earlier. The Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Almaty found a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in the list of the passengers of the crashed plane. The staff of the Consulate General headed to the hospital to visit the injured citizen.

The Bek Air plane crashed near Almaty today at 7.22 am. At least 12 people are reported dead.

