Possible explosive powder found after Jakarta Mosque blasts

Indonesian police have discovered what could be explosive powder while investigating the mosque blasts that injured dozens during Friday prayers in Jakarta, authorities said.





The suspected perpetrator, a 17-year-old student at a school adjacent to the mosque, is recovering after surgery. Police said the attack may have been intentional, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Several pieces of supporting evidence were found, including written materials and some powder that could have caused an explosion,” Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said at a press conference. “We are also examining social media and family members to collect further information.”

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the incident as the city grapples with the aftermath of the explosions.

News.Az