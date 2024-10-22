Yandex metrika counter

Cleveland Browns signs QB Bailey Zappe from Chiefs’ practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Bailey Zappe from the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad, according to a league source confirmed.

This move comes as the team seeks depth after losing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending ruptured Achilles injury, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Zappe, 25, could back up Jameis Winston against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with Dorian Thompson-Robinson's status for the game unclear. Thompson-Robinson, who entered the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after Watson's injury, injured a finger on his throwing hand late in Cleveland's 21-14 loss. A source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that surgery won't be needed.

A fourth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2022 draft, Zappe made eight starts in New England, completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

NFL Network first reported the Browns' plan to sign Zappe.

News.Az 

