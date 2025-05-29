Climate change and droughts threaten Pakistan’s migratory bird sanctuary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s once-vibrant wetlands, which have long served as a refuge for millions of migratory birds escaping Siberia’s harsh winters, are now experiencing a troubling decrease in bird populations.

Experts warn that a mix of prolonged drought, receding water levels, and growing habitat degradation is driving away these seasonal guests – some possibly for good, News.Az repirts citing Anadolu agency.

The southern Sindh province, a traditional favorite for migratory birds, has seen the most drastic decline. According to the Sindh Wildlife Department’s 2024-25 waterfowl count, the number of migratory birds fell sharply from 1.2 million in 2023 to 603,900 in 2024 and just 545,000 this year, a staggering drop of over 50% in two years.

In 2023, the region experienced an exceptional influx of birds, buoyed by the lingering effects of the catastrophic 2022 floods that, while devastating for communities, temporarily revived Pakistan’s lakes, streams, and lagoons.

The excessive rainfall had replenished many wetlands, making them ideal resting spots for birds making the 4,500-kilometre (2,800-mile) journey from Siberia to India via the Indus Flyway, with stopovers at various lakes and water reservoirs in Pakistan.

However, this year tells a different story.

“Sindh has long been a refuge for migratory birds because of its unique biodiversity and its many lakes, lagoons and other waterways,” Mumtaz Soomro, an official from the Sindh Wildlife Department, told Anadolu.

“But those numbers have seen a gradual decline since 2023 due to receding water levels and droughts.”

Soomro explained that the latest survey – covering 40% of Sindh’s territory – found notable shortages at key bird habitats, including Manchar, Keenjhar, Hamal and Haleji lakes, Nareri lagoon, and the Rann of Kutch wildlife sanctuary.

These sites, some of which are Ramsar-certified wetlands of international importance, have been pivotal stopovers for migratory birds for decades.

“During the survey, our teams reported water shortages at most of the sites, including the marshy Rann of Kutch wildlife sanctuary,” he said.

News.Az