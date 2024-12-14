News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Drought
Tag:
Drought
Kenya faces hunger as drought persists
10 Feb 2026-21:36
Rain hits Tehran for the first time in months amid drought
10 Dec 2025-22:57
Freshwater scarcity hits Türkiye as drought worsens
25 Oct 2025-10:20
South Korean president declares state of disaster in drought-stricken city
30 Aug 2025-19:14
Climate change and droughts threaten Pakistan’s migratory bird sanctuary
29 May 2025-23:53
EU scientists warn of worsening spring drought
05 May 2025-20:58
Drought caused 71,000 ‘excess deaths’ in Somalia, report reveals
24 Jan 2025-22:13
Brazil drought drives global coffee prices up
21 Jan 2025-23:32
UAE sends 700 tons of food aid to drought-hit Somalia
08 Jan 2025-23:58
UN talks in Saudi Arabia fail to reach deal on global drought action
14 Dec 2024-20:57
Latest News
Spring Festival celebration held in central Botswana
Giant sinkhole devours road in Shanghai
Zambia urges responsible use of AI in radio broadcasting
Azerbaijan's Air Force’s service and combat activities commended
China-Ukraine relations should maintain stable, healthy development: Chinese FM
Pashinyan commented on Samvel Karaperyan's candidacy for the post of Prime Minister
Second round of Iran–U.S. talks is expected to take place next week
Australia protests war criminal Herzog’s visit
Carbon permit prices drop after Merz calls for emission trading reform
Azerbaijan’s culinary delights presented in Colombia
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31